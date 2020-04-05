Weak Sars offers hand to lamed firms
05 April 2020 - 05:03
As many as 75,000 small and medium-size companies and 4-million workers could be helped by the package of tax measures the Treasury announced last Sunday to cushion the impact of the crisis over the next four months.
The package, which will cost an estimated R15bn in lost government revenue, is very modest compared to the billions of dollars of "helicopter money" that many governments are pumping into their economies.
