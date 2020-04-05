Business Deeds office closure hits estate agents BL PREMIUM

SA's estate agency industry, already under the cosh thanks to a sputtering economy, is now experiencing a cash squeeze as the closure of the deeds office and local municipalities during the lockdown means many agents cannot receive commissions for finalised sales.

Samuel Seeff, chair of Seeff Properties, says this has created a "major problem for the industry as a whole" and that the Real Estate Business Owners Association (Rebosa), of which he is a director, is urgently working with the Law Society of SA to try to get the deeds office opened "as an essential service".