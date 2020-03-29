Not much relief likely from insurers
29 March 2020 - 00:07
Any local companies hoping that their insurance policies will provide some relief from the financial impact of the coronavirus lockdown are likely to be disappointed.
Alicia Goosen, chief broking officer at Aon SA, this week said companies would have to prove physical damage to an insured property to be covered by their property insurance policies and the resulting business interruption cover.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now