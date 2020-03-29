Covid-19 could be Edcon death blow
29 March 2020 - 00:04
The bell may be tolling for Africa's biggest non-food retailer after Edcon CEO Grant Pattison told suppliers this week the company would not be able to honour its contracts.
The retailer's already-fragile state has been exacerbated by the coronavirus.
