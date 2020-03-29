Business Airlines ask for state aid Costs of recovery after losses from lockdown 'too high' to carry BL PREMIUM

The airline industry wants government aid to help it weather the loss of revenue or some companies may go bust after all aircraft were grounded for the three-week lockdown this week. Chris Zweigenthal, CEO of the Airlines Association of Southern Africa, said although the industry supported the national shutdown "it's going to have a devastating effect on the airline industry and the tourism industry in this country". "There is definitely going to be a need for assistance," he said, and this could be in the form of provision for costs, or the reduction of airport charges and other fees.The industry body did approach the government before the lockdown although its request may have been shelved in last- minute preparations for the shutdown. "We do know they [the government] are aware of the request," he said.But Zweigenthal, who said the industry would finalise the amount needed "within the next couple of days", also wants the state to ensure a way for each domestic airline to remain ...