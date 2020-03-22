'Worst decision in history of fast food'
Taste Holdings' disastrous flirtation with global brands came to an end this week
22 March 2020 - 00:23
Taste Holdings' disastrous flirtation with global brands came to an end this week with the company's decision to liquidate the local Domino's Pizza business after failing to find a buyer since November last year.
"Unfortunately, a deal could not be concluded on terms acceptable to all parties and further financial support was not provided by Domino's Pizza. As a result, it was decided to place the respective entities into voluntary liquidation," the company said.
