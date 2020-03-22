Business Old Mutual clocks a bruising 5 years Life assurer will be hoping court wins herald better times BL PREMIUM

Old Mutual's interim CEO, Iain Williamson, concedes that there hasn't been a time in the past five years when it's been simply "business as usual" at the group.

First was the complex three-year "managed separation" process, which ended in June 2018 with Old Mutual coming home from London to a primary listing on the JSE.