Old Mutual clocks a bruising 5 years
Life assurer will be hoping court wins herald better times
22 March 2020 - 00:24
Old Mutual's interim CEO, Iain Williamson, concedes that there hasn't been a time in the past five years when it's been simply "business as usual" at the group.
First was the complex three-year "managed separation" process, which ended in June 2018 with Old Mutual coming home from London to a primary listing on the JSE.
