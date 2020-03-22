Business Live leisure loss is online gain Coronavirus orders to stay at home boost streaming services BL PREMIUM

For years, TV executives have fretted there is too much TV. Now, with the coronavirus looming large, they are worried there might not be enough.

Because of the pandemic, streaming surged last weekend, according to Wurl, a company that delivers video and advertising to connected TVs. The amount of time people spent streaming spiked by more than 20% worldwide, including more than 40% in Austria and Spain.