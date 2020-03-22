Ghana's great leap into a tech future
This is an extract from the book 'Africa First!' by Jakkie Cilliers
22 March 2020 - 00:18
In repeated visits to Ghana over the past two decades, I have witnessed the amazing political and developmental revolution that is taking place there, and in many other African states, and been able to consider its potential for job creation and progress.
By African standards, Ghana is small, with a population of around 29-million people. It is more urbanised than most African countries (at around 60%), allowing for a more rapid transition to digital services and making it easier to provide water, sanitation and other services.
