Business France's baguette lovers feel 'le pain' Bakers are among the few essential-service businesses allowed to stay open in France

As anxious consumers around the world stockpile toilet paper and pasta, the French are thronging bakeries for baguettes, fearing a shortage of their daily bread as they wait out the coronavirus in confinement.

The country of 67-million people consumes 9-billion of the long loaves every year, has an annual competition for the best baguette in Paris, and a special word for the pointy end they chew off on their way home from the baker after work: the crouton.