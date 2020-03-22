Business Flatten the curve now, count the cost later, say private hospitals The pressure the hospitals could face depends on the rate of new infections BL PREMIUM

SA's private hospital groups have had to act fast to deal with the coronavirus outbreak and its impact will likely show up on their balance sheets in six months.

Along with public hospitals, the country's private health-care hospitals have put measures in place to deal with the virus, including working with the government, which may include accommodating state patients.