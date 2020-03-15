Virus: Buffett scales down 'capitalist Woodstock'
The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Buffett's annual gathering could bring another change
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Warren Buffett won't allow shareholders to attend Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in May amid growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.
The meeting, which generally draws thousands to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, will still be held, but attendance will be limited to Buffett, possibly his business partner Charlie Munger and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes, Berkshire said in a statement on Friday.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now