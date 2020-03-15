Business Virus: Buffett scales down 'capitalist Woodstock' The impact of the coronavirus pandemic on Buffett's annual gathering could bring another change BL PREMIUM

Warren Buffett won't allow shareholders to attend Berkshire Hathaway's annual meeting in May amid growing fears about the spread of the coronavirus.

The meeting, which generally draws thousands to his hometown of Omaha, Nebraska, will still be held, but attendance will be limited to Buffett, possibly his business partner Charlie Munger and several Berkshire employees who will deliver proxy votes, Berkshire said in a statement on Friday.