Offshore shores up Growthpoint
Internationalisation helps company grow amid SA doldrums
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest listed real estate counter, is banking on its international strategy, as well as its trading and development division and new funds management business, to help it weather the worst local economic conditions it has experienced in 20 years.
While there is much global uncertainty at the moment with the coronavirus wreaking havoc in markets across the world, offshore property in general has come to the rescue for JSE-listed real estate stocks, buffering them to a certain extent from the effects of a South African economy that has barely grown in the past five years.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now