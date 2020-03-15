Business Offshore shores up Growthpoint Internationalisation helps company grow amid SA doldrums BL PREMIUM

Growthpoint Properties, SA's largest listed real estate counter, is banking on its international strategy, as well as its trading and development division and new funds management business, to help it weather the worst local economic conditions it has experienced in 20 years.

While there is much global uncertainty at the moment with the coronavirus wreaking havoc in markets across the world, offshore property in general has come to the rescue for JSE-listed real estate stocks, buffering them to a certain extent from the effects of a South African economy that has barely grown in the past five years.