Corporate tattoo taboo fading away
In fact, sometimes a tattoo or two could be your passport to a job, especially in the creative industries
15 March 2020 - 00:08
Ask any generation-Xer what their parents thought about their tattoos and they'll tell you they were warned they would struggle to get a job or make any headway in the corporate world.
Thirty years ago this would have been true as tattoos were generally associated with gangs, sailors and rock stars. However, increasingly the face of the young executive is changing as millennials and generations Y and Z decide to get inked.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now