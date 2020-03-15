Business Corporate tattoo taboo fading away In fact, sometimes a tattoo or two could be your passport to a job, especially in the creative industries BL PREMIUM

Ask any generation-Xer what their parents thought about their tattoos and they'll tell you they were warned they would struggle to get a job or make any headway in the corporate world.

Thirty years ago this would have been true as tattoos were generally associated with gangs, sailors and rock stars. However, increasingly the face of the young executive is changing as millennials and generations Y and Z decide to get inked.