Business Hi-tech puts its stamp on German postal service Deutsche Post says all franked letters will get a matrix code in future to allow their progress to be tracked through sorting centre

German logistics company Deutsche Post DHL announced plans this week to allow customers to pay for postage by app and write a code on the envelope instead of using a stamp, as well as expanding parcel lockers and live tracking of shipments.

Deutsche Post said all franked letters would get a matrix code in future to allow their progress to be tracked through sorting centres, a move that should help the company investigate lost items and fight fraudulent reuse and forgery of stamps.