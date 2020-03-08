Business Extra fizz in Pepsi deal PepsiCo agrees to invest R6.5bn over five years as part of Pioneer acquisition BL PREMIUM

Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has leveraged PepsiCo's R26bn acquisition of Pioneer Foods to boost President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment drive, with the US snack and beverage giant committing to invest up to R6.5bn over five years as one of the public interest conditions attached to the deal.

The Competition Tribunal on Friday approved the PepsiCo-Pioneer deal with a series of conditions.