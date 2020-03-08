Extra fizz in Pepsi deal
PepsiCo agrees to invest R6.5bn over five years as part of Pioneer acquisition
08 March 2020 - 00:15
Trade & industry minister Ebrahim Patel has leveraged PepsiCo's R26bn acquisition of Pioneer Foods to boost President Cyril Ramaphosa's investment drive, with the US snack and beverage giant committing to invest up to R6.5bn over five years as one of the public interest conditions attached to the deal.
The Competition Tribunal on Friday approved the PepsiCo-Pioneer deal with a series of conditions.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now