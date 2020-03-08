Aspen sees risk and reward in Covid-19
Though Aspen does not have manufacturing operations in China, the virus outbreak will have consequences for company, says CEO
08 March 2020 - 00:11
Aspen Pharmacare's fortunes may finally be turning around but the coronavirus could have an impact on its business as people delay elective surgeries for fear of contracting the virus in hospital.
CEO Stephen Saad told shareholders at Aspen's interim results presentation that though the company does not have manufacturing operations in China, the virus outbreak would have consequences for it.
