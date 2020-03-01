Who needs Google, says Huawei
01 March 2020 - 00:00
The competitive gap between Samsung and Huawei is no longer measured by sales, but by days.
Just 13 days after the Korean leader of the smartphone market launched the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip foldable phone, Huawei unveiled a Chinese competitor, the Mate Xs. Both are second-generation successors to 2019 folding-screen handsets, the Galaxy Fold and Mate X — also launched days apart in February last year.
