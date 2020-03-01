Rand and local market get an advance dose of virus
With the extreme volatility, the currency could also just as easily swing back to its previous, more positive levels
01 March 2020 - 00:00
With no end in sight to the spread of the coronavirus, volatility in the rand - which is among global currencies that have weakened sharply this week - is expected to continue.
André Cilliers, director and currency expert at TreasuryONE, said on Friday: "R16 [to the dollar] is becoming very possible."
