Business Karoo rains spark brown locust invasion The locusts have not reached maize-growing areas and are limited to areas that received rain, where the vegetation is BL PREMIUM

SA's drought-battered Karoo has another issue to contend with as brown locusts invade millions of hectares in the area, but authorities and experts are confident the situation is under control.

The department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries announced that Namibia is also affected.