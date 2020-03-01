Karoo rains spark brown locust invasion
The locusts have not reached maize-growing areas and are limited to areas that received rain, where the vegetation is
01 March 2020 - 00:00
SA's drought-battered Karoo has another issue to contend with as brown locusts invade millions of hectares in the area, but authorities and experts are confident the situation is under control.
The department of agriculture, forestry & fisheries announced that Namibia is also affected.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now