Business Curro's steep learning curve With its share price failing, schools group changes its approach

Curro is eyeing its high-school segment as an area of growth in a tough operating environment after its performance last year left the market unimpressed.

On Tuesday, Curro's share price plunged 7.8% after the release of annual results for the year ending December 2019. But Curro CEO Andries Greyling said the pain the group was feeling would not last long.