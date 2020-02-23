Business Extreme weather will overload power grids globally as people flock to cities BL PREMIUM

Extreme hot spells made increasingly likely by global warming could overload urban power grids and cause rolling blackouts as an ever-greater share of humanity opt to live in cities, scientists said this week.

In a series of studies and comment pieces in a special edition of the journal Nature Energy, researchers examined how cities can better use renewable power sources and plan for more frequent and potent temperature swings.