At the other end of the Rainbow
23 February 2020 - 05:04
Mzwandile Mlaba, a father of three, worked for more than 10 years at RCL Foods' main P2 plant in the heart of the Hammarsdale industrial hub in KwaZulu-Natal.
But in December 2017 he was one of 1,200 RCL Foods workers in the Rainbow Chicken plants and various hatcheries to be retrenched.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now