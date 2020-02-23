Business Absa switch lights up Nairobi skies BL PREMIUM

Few people in Nairobi could have missed the spectacular fireworks displays off the top of two of the city's tallest buildings on Wednesday night as Absa painted the town red (and pink and purple and orange), bringing its "Africanacity" branding to a country that had for more than 100 years known only the blue of Barclays.

It was the culmination of a week in which Absa completed the corporate renaming and rebranding of its 11 operations across Africa, as the group heads into the last stretch of its separation from former UK parent Barclays.