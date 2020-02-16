Tiny Korean hedge fund hits jackpot with 'Parasite' deal
16 February 2020 - 00:01
For a tiny South Korean hedge fund, the shock Oscar win of the dark comedy Parasite couldn't be better news.
The fund, run by Seoul-based Ryukyung PSG Asset Management, has invested about $500,000 (R7.4m) in the movie that became the first foreign-language film in history to win the coveted Oscar for best picture.
