Business Tiny Korean hedge fund hits jackpot with 'Parasite' deal BL PREMIUM

For a tiny South Korean hedge fund, the shock Oscar win of the dark comedy Parasite couldn't be better news.

The fund, run by Seoul-based Ryukyung PSG Asset Management, has invested about $500,000 (R7.4m) in the movie that became the first foreign-language film in history to win the coveted Oscar for best picture.