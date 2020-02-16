Business Tiger Brands slumps and is urged to cut back its portfolio BL PREMIUM

Tiger Brands' downward spiral continued this week as it delivered more bad news to investors. Some say this is a signal for the group to cut down its large portfolio.

Tiger Brands, which is SA's biggest food producer, boasts some of the country's best-known brands, from All Gold tomato sauce to Jungle Oats, Doom insecticide, Beacon treats, Purity baby food and Enterprise meats.