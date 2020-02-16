Private hospitals seek specialist nurses in India to meet shortage
16 February 2020 - 00:06
Two of SA's biggest private hospital groups, Mediclinic and Life Healthcare, are turning to India to recruit nurses for critical posts as they struggle to fill specialist nursing positions.
A shortage of nurses has been compounded by the introduction of a new qualification for nurses and delays in accrediting training programmes.
