Business Malls are mixing it up to keep the foot traffic flowing

SA's shopping malls, roiled by a worldwide shift to the online marketplace and a local economy in stagnation, are being compelled to rejig their rental mix if they are to attract more feet.

In the changing tenant line-up in traditional malls, retailers growing their presence are those operating in the health care and beauty categories, such as health retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem, said Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property at Stanlib.