Malls are mixing it up to keep the foot traffic flowing
16 February 2020 - 00:04
SA's shopping malls, roiled by a worldwide shift to the online marketplace and a local economy in stagnation, are being compelled to rejig their rental mix if they are to attract more feet.
In the changing tenant line-up in traditional malls, retailers growing their presence are those operating in the health care and beauty categories, such as health retailers Clicks and Dis-Chem, said Keillen Ndlovu, head of listed property at Stanlib.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now