Harrods: staff in masks scare clients
16 February 2020 - 00:01
Harrods, a big tourist attraction in London for Chinese shoppers, has prohibited staff from wearing masks when dealing with customers because it may fan unfounded concerns about coronavirus.
The luxury British department store said it is not allowing face masks on shop floors due to the "risk of spreading further anxiety" among customers and staff.
