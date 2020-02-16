French chain ready for next step in SA
16 February 2020 - 00:04
Eighteen months into its African foray, French home-improvement retailer Leroy Merlin is poised for more growth in SA.
The retailer, owned by Group Adeo, opened its third store this month, in Boksburg, less than a kilometre from struggling Massmart's recently relaunched flagship Builders Warehouse.
