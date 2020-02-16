Business Can Byte beat TikTok? BL PREMIUM

Is there anything that can stop the viral video juggernaut TikTok?

The latest challenger is Byte, an app that lets users share just six seconds of footage, from one of the founders of Vine, the original pioneer of mobile video clips. It was downloaded more than 780,000 times in its launch weekend and has now surpassed 1.3-million downloads; an impressive start.