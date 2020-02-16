Business Amazon founder sets the consumer pace with art and a Beverly Hills mansion BL PREMIUM

Jeff Bezos is on a shopping spree befitting the world's richest man. The Amazon.com founder will pay $165m (about R2.4bn) for a Beverly Hills mansion on 3.6ha, according to a person with knowledge of the matter, setting a record for a Los Angeles-area home.

The property, designed for Hollywood film titan Jack Warner in the 1930s, was described by Architectural Digest in 1992 as the "archetypal studio mogul's estate", built in Georgian style with expansive terraces and its own nine-hole golf course.