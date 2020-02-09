Business Tesla stock boom seems to rest on a wobbly chassis After six months of rises there has been an even more extraordinary recent surge BL PREMIUM

Can the shares go any higher? Since Tesla's fourth-quarter results a week ago, that has been the question on everyone's lips. And the answer, at least up until Wednesday, has been yes.

After six months of rises there has been an even more extraordinary recent surge, with the share price more than doubling since the start of the year and up by more than a third this week.