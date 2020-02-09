Tesla stock boom seems to rest on a wobbly chassis
After six months of rises there has been an even more extraordinary recent surge
09 February 2020 - 00:13
Can the shares go any higher? Since Tesla's fourth-quarter results a week ago, that has been the question on everyone's lips. And the answer, at least up until Wednesday, has been yes.
After six months of rises there has been an even more extraordinary recent surge, with the share price more than doubling since the start of the year and up by more than a third this week.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now