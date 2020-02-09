Business SA eatery wins Guinness world milkshake record With 207 varieties on its menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic BL PREMIUM

Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for "Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available".

With 207 varieties on its menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic.