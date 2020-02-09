SA eatery wins Guinness world milkshake record
With 207 varieties on its menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic
09 February 2020 - 00:20
Guinness World Records has named a South African restaurant as the official titleholder for "Most Varieties of Milkshakes Commercially Available".
With 207 varieties on its menu, Gibson's Gourmet Burgers & Ribs has a milkshake to satisfy every sugarholic.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now