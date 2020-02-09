Business No time to ponder huge loan to SAA DBSA took just 5 days to commit taxpayers' R3.5bn to bust airline BL PREMIUM

Development Bank of Southern Africa (DBSA) deputy chair Mark Swilling says its controversial decision to give bankrupt South African Airways (SAA) a R3.5bn loan was taken in five days without following the bank's normal due diligence processes.

"As everyone knows we were faced with a crisis. When you're faced with a crisis you can't go through your normal due diligence over several months before you make a decision," he says.