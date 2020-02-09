Netflix ups the ante with release of SA original series
The series will be the first South African production to be released across the globe at the same time
09 February 2020 - 00:28
The South African streaming video-on-demand industry will undergo a major transformation from the end of this month as competition between Netflix and DStv intensifies.
The end of February will see the release of the first South African Netflix Original, commissioned, scripted and produced by the streaming giant. Netflix released the official trailer of Queen Sono last week, as it builds up to a worldwide release, in 190 countries, on February 28.
