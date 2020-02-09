Business Meal kits may cut into retail grocer share The entrance of meal-kit services such as Ucook and Daily Dish is diverting spend from grocery stores by taking the thinking and tedious shopping out of dinner BL PREMIUM

Foodie wannabes who have become converts to the dinner-kit revolution are not only disrupting supper time, they could become yet another headache for struggling grocery retailers.

