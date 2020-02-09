Cuppa no longer the top draw
Traditional tea brew losing favour to trendy millennial offerings
09 February 2020 - 00:14
Alan Jope is sipping a cup of herbal tea. "A few years ago [this] would have been inconceivable," said the 55-year-old Scottish CEO of Unilever. "I hope my mates don't see me."
The conversion of Jope, who calls himself a "long-term black-tea drinker", is a sign of a broader trend: across several wealthier countries the traditional brew is falling out of favour. In the UK, US and Russia, retail sales volumes of black tea dropped by at least 10% in the five years to 2019, according to Euromonitor.
