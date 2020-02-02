Trend just casually boosts takkie sales
Sneakers are the biggest driver of SA's footwear industry
02 February 2020 - 00:08
Millennials setting the fashion agenda - ditching the traditional suit, tie and dress shoes - have given steam to the athleisure fashion phenomenon that has seen sales of sneakers boom.
Athleisure, the fashion trend that's a cross between athletic and everyday comfort wear, has become a global sensation and SA has not been left behind. It's a trend that even names that formerly specialised in formal footwear, such as Grasshopper, have jumped on.
