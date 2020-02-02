Business Tongaat is back, facing 'massive challenge' Future could become clearer when shares resume trading on JSE BL PREMIUM

Agri-producer Tongaat Hulett CEO Gavin Hudson, who presented the company's results to investors on Friday, is confident the company is past its days of gloom.

But whether investors agree will be clearer tomorrow when the company's shares resume trading on the JSE. Tongaat requested its listing be suspended in June after allegations of accounting fraud.