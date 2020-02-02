The Saracens Way leads to a dead end
02 February 2020 - 00:04
Carlo Ancelotti, the football manager and three-times Champions League winner, and Clive Woodward, coach of England's only Rugby World Cup-winning team, are among those to have published corporate leadership books in recent years.
Former Manchester United manager Alex Ferguson has lectured on executive education at Harvard Business School, while boxer Wladimir Klitschko has designed a management programme at the University of St Gallen in Switzerland.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.