Petrol price to drop - but virus roils market
02 February 2020 - 00:07
Fuel prices are forecast to fall this week but motorists may see the cost rise again as uncertainty lingers over global oil prices.
The oil price dropped to its lowest level since the start of December this week, stoked by fears over the deadly coronavirus in China and its impact on global growth.
