Business It's not just about money anymore BL PREMIUM

Cisco Systems CEO Chuck Robbins is in good company as he drives the company's goal of having a positive impact on the lives of a billion disadvantaged people by 2025.

Cisco, whose "Corporate Social Responsibility" (CSR) report for 2019 says 469-million people have already been "positively impacted", is an early mover in pushing CSR to the heart of the business.