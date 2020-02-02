Insurance practice means firms will pay dearly for coronavirus
Companies are set to face billions of dollars in losses linked to events and travel cancellations and closure of businesses
02 February 2020 - 00:08
Many global companies, from hotels and airlines to industrial houses, are expected to have to foot the bill for disruptions caused by a new coronavirus in China, with epidemics usually excluded from insurance cover, say experts.
Companies are set to face billions of dollars in losses linked to events and travel cancellations and closure of businesses, they said.
