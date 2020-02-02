Business Gwede to face grilling at mines indaba Queries likely on why mines aren't allowed to generate power BL PREMIUM

Mining investors and executives are likely to ask some tough questions of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe when he opens the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town tomorrow. Energy supply, regulatory issues and safety are high on the list of concerns.

The indaba expects to host about 6,500 international and local participants, among them the presidents of Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as 41 African cabinet ministers, at least 900 global investors and about 1,600 mining industry operators.