Gwede to face grilling at mines indaba
Queries likely on why mines aren't allowed to generate power
02 February 2020 - 00:07
Mining investors and executives are likely to ask some tough questions of mineral resources & energy minister Gwede Mantashe when he opens the annual Investing in African Mining Indaba in Cape Town tomorrow. Energy supply, regulatory issues and safety are high on the list of concerns.
The indaba expects to host about 6,500 international and local participants, among them the presidents of Sierra Leone and the Democratic Republic of Congo as well as 41 African cabinet ministers, at least 900 global investors and about 1,600 mining industry operators.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.