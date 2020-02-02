Business adidas steps up use of recycled ocean plastic waste The German firm will produce 15-million to 20-million pairs of shoes using ocean plastic in 2020 BL PREMIUM

adidas will launch new fabrics made from recycled polyester and marine plastic waste and expand the product lines that use them after the success of shoes made with the Parley for the Oceans initiative, it has said.

The sportswear firm first teamed up with Parley in 2015 and gradually ramped up production of shoes using plastic collected on beaches and coastal regions to make more than 11-million pairs in 2019, still only a fraction of a group total of more than 400-million.