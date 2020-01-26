Business US, France map digital-era tax rewrite BL PREMIUM

France and the US agreed this week how to press ahead with a global rewrite of cross-border tax rules for the digital era, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.

Le Maire said he and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had set aside a bilateral dispute over France's digital tax on big tech companies to focus on securing a broader global deal this year that would include a minimal corporate tax rate.