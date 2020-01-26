US, France map digital-era tax rewrite
26 January 2020 - 00:05
France and the US agreed this week how to press ahead with a global rewrite of cross-border tax rules for the digital era, French finance minister Bruno Le Maire said.
Le Maire said he and US treasury secretary Steven Mnuchin had set aside a bilateral dispute over France's digital tax on big tech companies to focus on securing a broader global deal this year that would include a minimal corporate tax rate.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.