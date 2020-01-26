Second-hand but fashion still comes first
Consignment stores have provided a solution for those aspiring to a life of lavishness without the need to break the bank
26 January 2020 - 00:10
A declining retail sector, restrained consumer spend and a desire to give fashion new life are fuelling the rise of SA's clothing resale market.
From ultra-high-end statement clothing to everyday wear, consignment stores have provided a solution for those aspiring to a life of lavishness without the need to break the bank.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.