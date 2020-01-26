Business Second-hand but fashion still comes first Consignment stores have provided a solution for those aspiring to a life of lavishness without the need to break the bank BL PREMIUM

A declining retail sector, restrained consumer spend and a desire to give fashion new life are fuelling the rise of SA's clothing resale market.

From ultra-high-end statement clothing to everyday wear, consignment stores have provided a solution for those aspiring to a life of lavishness without the need to break the bank.