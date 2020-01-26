Quake may have zapped SA’s internet
Search for answers as access to global web interrupted for many
26 January 2020 - 00:12
South African internet service providers (ISPs) and their customers had a rude awakening 10 days ago when they discovered their "guaranteed" access to the global internet can be undone by seismic activity at sea.
Although there is no explanation yet for freak breaks in the undersea cables that provide international access to SA's internet users, the most common causes are damage by ships' anchors and earthquakes at sea.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.