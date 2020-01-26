Business Cloud cooking land: housewives become gig-economy chefs New apps are tapping the skills of housewives to slice, dice and prepare meals for hungry urbanites BL PREMIUM

Rashmi Sahijwala never expected to start working at the age of 59, let alone join India's gig economy. Now she is part of an army of housewives turning their homes into "cloud kitchens" to feed time-starved millennials.

Asia's third-largest economy is battling a slowdown so sharp it is creating a drag on global growth, the International Monetary Fund said this week, but there are some bright spots. The gig economy, aided by cheap mobile data and abundant labour, has flourished, opening up new markets across the vast country.